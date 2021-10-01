Piper Sandler Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

