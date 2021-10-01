Piper Sandler Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.
Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.
In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
