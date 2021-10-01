Plasma Finance Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $419,523.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00137658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,495.26 or 1.00000618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.53 or 0.06946836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00759546 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

