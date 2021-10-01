Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 4,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,402,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after buying an additional 728,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

