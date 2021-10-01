POA (POA) One Day Volume Tops $141,441.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, POA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $141,441.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,232,504 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
