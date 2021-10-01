PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,927.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $18,927.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

