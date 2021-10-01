PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) One Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00200888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011996 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PTF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

