Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $904,012.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,910,767 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

