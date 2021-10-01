Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Primo Water by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

