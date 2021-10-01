Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Bancshares worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.