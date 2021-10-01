Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

HCSG opened at $24.99 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

