Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $10.89 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 263,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.