Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in News by 22,169.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 196.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

