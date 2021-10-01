Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,806 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.