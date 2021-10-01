Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of PFG opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.