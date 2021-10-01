Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

