Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 891.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

