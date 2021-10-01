Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 41,934.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 27.50% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,557,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter.

IYM opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $141.81.

