Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

