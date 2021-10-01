Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $903,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

