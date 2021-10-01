PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 16,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,746. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.