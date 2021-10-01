Public Mint Tops 1-Day Volume of $168,026.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $168,026.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052493 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

