Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.