Pylon Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,388.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.57 or 0.00163261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $4,388.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00104977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00136162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,410.99 or 0.99784397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.90 or 0.06778927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

