Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

