Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

