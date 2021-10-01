Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.67 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

