Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised by Analyst

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

