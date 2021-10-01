Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

