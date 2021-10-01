Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ares Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 93,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

