Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.