Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increased by Analyst

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

