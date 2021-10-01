Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $375,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,675,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

