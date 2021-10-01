Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

BNL opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 52.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.