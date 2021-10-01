Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

