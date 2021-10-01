Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $176.65 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

