Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:QNTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.