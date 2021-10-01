QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $8.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.82 billion and the highest is $8.93 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $33.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

