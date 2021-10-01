Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $485.95

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.95 ($6.35) and traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.17). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.27), with a volume of 3,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In other news, insider Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of Quartix Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

