Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 figures. According to the company, this is the first quarter since 2019 with organic base testing revenue growth. This was primarily driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system. In terms of PAMA, the company is optimistic about the recent MedPAC report mandated under the LAB Act. However, despite a very strong first-half performance, the company’s full-year revenue growth projection seems to be lackluster. In terms of COVID-19 diagnostic testing, we expect to see a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 testing in the coming months, in line with industry trends. Also, pricing scenario remains difficult. Overall, Quest Diagnostics has outperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

