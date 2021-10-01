QuickSwap Trading 20% Higher This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $142.36 million and approximately $91.78 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $435.22 or 0.00917164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

