Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Tops $613,219.05

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $613,219.05 and $7.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

