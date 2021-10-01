Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

RDWR stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

