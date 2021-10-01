Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.