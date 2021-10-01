Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

