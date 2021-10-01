Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Northland Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.