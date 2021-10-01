Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.19 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

