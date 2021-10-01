Raymond James Comments on Interfor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2021 earnings at $13.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

IFP opened at C$31.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

