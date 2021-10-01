Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perfom Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James restated their market perfom rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.51. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$13.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.