Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Down 3.2%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.30 and last traded at $60.73. Approximately 639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RM. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $2,787,866 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.