RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.71.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

RNR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.88. 5,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

