RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $139.40 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

